Fremont and Hamilton community schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to illness among staff and students, local superintendents announced.
Superintendents Bill Stitt, Fremont, and Anthony Cassel, Hamilton, made the annouccements Monday.
On Monday morning, Cassel told Hamilton families that the school was experiencing an increased number of COVID-related illnesses as well as seasonal illnesses. The same held true at Fremont.
"As of 1 p.m. (Monday), we have had 47 positive COVID cases within the last two weeks. Twenty-six last week and 21 positive cases this week. That number has continued to rise throughout the day today. Many of our students have been considered a close contact, Stitt said in a social media post, "please watch for symptoms this week."
"The staff and students have been greatly impacted over the past week. While we will do everything possible to provide adequate staffing, the possibility exists based on staff illnesses and quarantines, that we may need to go virtual for a few days in the future. Again, we are hoping that we will not need to exercise this option and will work diligently to avoid it, however it still remains a possibility and I wanted you to be aware," Cassel said in a social media post.
Later Monday, Cassel updated the announcement, telling families the district would be shifting to virtual learning.
“After reviewing our current numbers related to illnesses among staff and students, we have made the decision to move to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. We will resume in person learning on Monday, January 24, 2022,” Cassel said in a social media post.
Fremont is following the same schedule, with classes virtual through Friday.
Last week, Fremont Middle School went virtual on Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses.
"I understand the short notice will cause issues for families, but with 21 positive cases today we had no other direction to go," Stitt said on Monday.
Cassel said athletic practices and games are suspended through today. The district will review athletics today, Cassel added.
“I apologize for the inconvenience I know this will most certainly cause our families. We are hoping that this round of illness is peaking and will begin to diminish soon. We will take the time with our custodial staff to complete a deep clean of the building. Thank you for your understanding,” Cassel said.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said on Monday that with building cases and dwindling staff and substitutes, MSD could pivot to virtual on a moment's notice, but has yet to do so.
