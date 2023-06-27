LAKE JAMES — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic presents their Patriotic Pops Concert at Pokagon State Park, which traditionally kicks off the Independence Day holiday activities in Steuben County.
The concert will feature numerous patriotic tunes, performed by the musicians of the Philharmonic.
The Patriotic Pops concert features a variety of patriotic renditions, including the Star-Spangled Banner and other well-known patriotic songs such as "Sing Out America" and "Stars and Stripes Forever."
One of the popular features is the playing of the service anthems in a tribute to veterans and those in active duty.
With a wide selection of patriotic music, the concert for a couple decades has served as Steuben County's kick off for the Independence Day celebration.
People are invited to enjoy a summer evening at Pokagon State Park and experience the Fort Wayne Philharmonic like never before, either on a blanket above the Potawatomi Inn Beach or out on the lake by boat.
The concert will take place on the front lawn of the Potawatomi Inn, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The concert itself is free and the regular gate fee of $7 per Indiana vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle will be charged. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to be able to enjoy the concert comfortably.
Shuttle service will not be available, so people should be prepared to walk to the Potawatomi lawn from their parking space.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be staged at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus in downtown Angola.
