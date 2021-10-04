ANGOLA — The recently formed Steuben Republican Women will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Pleasant Township Office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, near Lake James.
The guest speaker will be Graham Renbarger, coalitions director at Americans for Prosperity.
Light refreshments will be served.
Renbarger is a graduate of the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, with a degree in political science and legal studies. He has been engaged in politics professionally since 2014.
He worked in the Indiana Senate during the 2015 legislative session. He also was the political director for a Fort Wayne mayor’s race in the 2015 and multiple congressional campaigns in the 2016 cycle.
He started with Americans for Prosperity in 2017 and has held various roles for the organization.
Renbarger leads one of the highest performing field offices in the country across 25 states.
Renbarger and his wife, Lindsay, are parents of a newborn son, Declan.
