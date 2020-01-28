HAMILTON — It was one of those strange weather patterns on Monday that ended up giving Hamilton Schools students an extra weekend day.
Or more accurately, an e-learning day.
Fog and possibly some sleet created for some icy conditions on some roads and poor visibility. Fremont and MSD of Steuben County schools ran on time. Prairie Heights ended up with a two-hour delay. Hamilton was closed, as were some of the other districts in the area.
“Yes, Indiana weather can be interesting. The northern part of our district was fairly clear, however the southern part of the district’s secondary roads were very icy,” said Anthony Cassel, Hamilton superintendent. “It was compounded by a late misty fog that rolled in and made conditions worse. I know there were numerous slide offs in the area, including a downed power line.”
All was not lost, though, because Hamilton takes advantage of e-learning, which has become popular with some districts in northeast Indiana. Hamilton is in its second school year utilizing e-learning.
“We utilize e-Learning days on days when school is canceled. It allows us to continue the educational process without utilizing additional days on the calendar,” Cassel said.
Hamilton limits the use of e-learning because of difficulties that occur after a couple days of study at home.
“We limit the use of the e-learning days to no more than two consecutive days in a row,” Cassel said. “We have found that after 2 days, learning becomes difficult with additional e-Learning days after the initial two. Our goal is to have the days be a continuation of the learning process in the classroom.”
Like other school districts, there are obstacles to having e-learning. The biggest is the lack of internet access in some homes.
“I would say the biggest challenge to e-Learning days is address students/families who may not have access to the internet. Because of this, we allow additional days upon their return to complete any required work,” Cassel said.
Overall, e-learning days have been few and far between for the school districts that offer it. And for those that don’t cancellation days have been down this year due to the so-far mild winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.