Saturday, Sept. 10
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 12
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, F.K. McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session.
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m., special meeting for budget work session.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees, School Library, 903 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Services and Budget Committee, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewage District, District Offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Dr., Fremont, 7 p.m. For a Zoom link, please visit the town website at townofclearlake.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, Township Trustee Office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
