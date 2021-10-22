Each Wednesday several Steuben County cycling enthusiasts gather in downtown Angola to take advantage of the 730 miles of approved bike routes, diverse landscape, terrain and strong cycling culture Indiana offers.
New riders are always welcome and can meet up with the group at 5:30 p.m., each Wednesday at Bike and Soul, 120 N. Public Square, Angola, from mid to late April through October—weather permitting — to hit the road.
“Steuben County is a beautiful county,” said John Drews, an avid cyclist and group rider. “It’s a great set up for cyclists with the ups and downs, curves and scenery.”
Adhering to Indiana’s bicycle law, rider’s take various safety measures to protect themselves, their bike and others on the road. As daylight hours become shorter during the fall and winter months, Drews said visibility is key.
“We wear bright colored clothing and have blinking lights, made specifically for bikes, on the tires,” said Drews. “Lights with higher lumen can be seen about a half-a-mile away or more. Everyone — I don’t think we’ve ever had someone not — wears a helmet.”
The importance of wearing a helmet, Drews said, can’t be stressed enough as the group typically rides up to 35 miles round trip and can hit speeds of 40 miles per hour going down hill.
Keeping safety in mind, Drews added that the group rides single file when vehicles are approaching or in heavier traffic areas. They also use various hand signals to let other riders know if there are obstacles in the roadway, if vehicles are approaching either way or when making a turn or stop ahead.
Although Indiana has approved bike paths, riders still have the right to utilize the roadway just as any motor vehicle.
According to Indiana code, “A person riding a bicycle upon a roadway may not ride more than two (2) abreast except on paths or parts of roadways set aside for the exclusive use of bicycles.”
Indiana law further states that “a person riding a bicycle or operating a Class B motor driven cycle upon a roadway has all the rights and duties under this article that are applicable to a person who drives a vehicle.”
Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Bike and Soul for more information at 665-8356 or stop by the storefront at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to talk with other riders. Drews said riders range in age from 20s to late 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.