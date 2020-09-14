Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Charles R. Castner, 33, of the 10000 block of West C.R. 150N, arrested on warrants alleging failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation.
• Aaron C. Hale, 33, of the 100 block of East Carleton Street, Hilllsdale, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft and failure to appear.
• Gary S. Kay, 66, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 50 south of S.R. 120 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jesus A. Nieves, 26, of the 200 block of East Jerolen Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
• Jason D. Orendorff, 46, of the 100 block of East S.R. 120, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• April M. Salay, 46, of the 100 block of Lane 585 Lake James Estates, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 34, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested at Main and Shumaker streets in Ashley on a felony charge of illegal possession of a prescription drug and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Juan R. Velasquez, 42, no address given, arrested at C.R. 200W and C.R. 200N on misdemeanor charges of operating without a driver’s license and operating while intoxicated.
