FREMONT — Music, community and a whole lot of fun is to be had at the 28th Annual Fremont Music Festival.
Beginning on Friday, the two-day event has upped its game this year by adding a covered stage with lights and a broader vendor list. In terms of the music, they’ve got just about everything from country and ‘70s to hard rock.
The packed lineup includes Bel & The Bad Wolves, REkT, Jeff Stewart, Tara Renee Band, Magic Bus and D Day. There will also be performances by local entertainment the Papillon family and Joe Renshaw.
For the festival portion of Fremont Music Fest, there is an expanding list of food and craft vendors, a bounce house and a parade. Children will also have the opportunity to meet some well-loved characters near the Fire Station: Elsa from “Frozen,” Chase from “Paw Patrol” and Spiderman.
“It’s a huge event for the community and just about everybody’s involved in one way or another,” said Dawn Musson, Secretary of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. “Our whole town will basically be at the festival at one time or another.”
This year’s parade honors that same love for the community with the theme “small town.”
“We are a small town and we very much are town-oriented as far as community-oriented. Our town really supports each other and all the businesses support each other,” Musson said.
The town has continued to show support for Fremont Music Festival as the two free event-filled days are planned by the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Each year, the Chamber funds and executes the festival solely from donations.
“We’re very proud of putting on this festival and we put a lot of work into it to make it really nice,” Mutton said.
Nearly a year in the making, the planning process for the following year’s festival picks up almost right away.
“We work on it a longtime before (the event happens),” Musson said. “After it (the festival) gets done, we take a break, but then it (the next one) starts up again already.”
Woofstock will also be taking place alongside the festival on Saturday. Set to be hosted at Broad Street Dog Park, the event is a chance for dog owners to socialize. A frisbee demo by the Fremont Dog Lodge, a tale trail by Fremont Public Library and photos will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
While Fremont Music Fest continues to grow each year, Musson still has high hopes for future opportunities.
“I really eventually want to call it (the vendor area) ‘Artists Alley,’” Musson said. “That’s my goal is to … just fill (the road) with people that have things to sell and artists.”
Full Schedule of Events
Friday: 4 p.m. bounce house, Legion Beer tent, Legion pork tenderloins, Boy Scout’s pulled pork and various vendors; 4-5:30 p.m. the Papillon family and Joe Renshaw; 5:30-7 p.m. Bel & The Bad Wolves; 7-9:30 p.m. REkT
Saturday: 11 a.m. parade; 12:30 p.m. meet Elsa, Chase and Spiderman; 12:30 p.m. bounce house, Legion Beer tent, Legion pork tenderloins, Boy Scout’s pulled pork and various vendors; 12:30-2 p.m. Jeff Stewart; 2-5 p.m. Tara Renee Band; 5:30-8 p.m. Magic Bus; 8:30-10:30 p.m. D Day
The main stage is at the intersection of North Wayne and Spring streets. Craft and art vendors will be west of North Wayne Street along Spring Street. Food vendors are set to occupy North Wayne Street north of Toledo Street.
