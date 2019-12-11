ANGOLA — Matthew Rowan, a fundraising professional with 18 years of experience in the field, has joined Trine University as its new director of development.
Rowan most recently served in a similar role at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne where he planned and managed multiple capital campaigns, and at Redeemer Radio, also in Fort Wayne. He also has worked in fundraising and membership growth leadership roles for multiple councils of the Boy Scouts of America.
“We are pleased to welcome an accomplished fundraiser of Matthew’s caliber to our staff,” said Lisa Maxwell-Frieden, J.D., vice president for alumni and development. “His insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to build upon the success of our Invest in Excellence capital campaign and move forward to meet the needs of Trine University.”
Rowan’s professional experience also includes working in business development for Hays and Sons Construction in Fort Wayne and in economic development for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
In his new role at Trine, Rowan will develop, implement and oversee strategic fundraising plans in order to support the mission and vision of the university. Praising the success Trine already has had, Rowan said he looks forward to working with its donors and alumni.
“The donors have so much passion for the university and for helping students,” he said. “The way they want to try to impact the world is really inspiring. In fundraising, you meet amazing people who have goals for their philanthropic giving. I get to help to make those goals a reality while matching them with the needs of the university.”
Rowan holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational psychology from DePauw University and has earned Certified Fund Raising Executive, CFRE, designation.
He is past president of Charitable Gift Planners of Northeast Indiana and is a board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northeast Indiana Chapter, and the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
