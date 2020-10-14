ANGOLA — Trine University criminal justice majors got a look at some of the latest technology available in the field when six officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department brought two mobile crime scene trucks to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Members of the department’s Air Support Unit also joined the demonstration. The Air Support Unit manages and deploys the Fort Wayne Police’s drones.
About 75 Trine University criminal justice students attended the presentation.
“The students enjoyed looking at the many tools and ‘toys,’” said Brad Martin, assistant professor in Trine’s Department of Criminal Justice. “It gave them an opportunity to learn more about crime scene searches and the importance of searching for and collecting evidence to the ultimate investigation and prosecution of offenders.”
The officers also talked with students about employment opportunities available in the department.
