The year of the COVID-19 pandemic may not have been the best to switch careers and become a school nurse.
That’s what Jenny Adkins did when she joined the staff at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County in Angola.
In addition to learning the typical duties of a school nurse, Adkins has faced the new responsibility of keeping students and staff members safe from the coronavirus.
“We’re trying to follow the local health department guidelines the best we can,” Adkins said.
Her 11 years of experience don’t make it much easier for Kelly Brock, head nurse for the DeKalb Eastern school district in Butler.
“We have been working lots of hours,” Brock said about her staff. “It has been a very challenging time.”
“During this pandemic, everyone has had more duties and work to do, but our school nurses’ jobs have probably been impacted the most. Their duties have increased ten-fold,” said Brennen Kitchen, principal of Riverdale Elementary School at St. Joe, in the DeKalb Eastern district.
Guidelines for schools from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana Department of Health and the local health department are changing rapidly, Brock said.
Earlier this year, health officials were emphasizing the need to keep surfaces disinfected, she said. Now, the focus has shifted to preventing airborne transmission of the coronavirus.
“I want to make sure that our students know that it’s so important — and our staff — to keep their masks up,” Brock said.
When a student becomes ill at school, the routine has changed drastically from past years.
“As soon as they come to our office, we have a huge stop sign, right at our door,” Brock said.
Each school in her district has created an isolation room, separate from the nursing station.
“If they say they’re ill at all, we quickly take them to the isolation room,” and the nurse puts on personal protective equipment, Brock said.
If a student shows any symptoms that might indicate COVID-19, parents are called, and the student remains in isolation until he or she is ready to leave the building.
Students are coming to nursing offices on a more frequent basis this year, Adkins said.
“If a teacher notices a student with a runny nose, they’re going to be on a higher alert,” she said.
Even with what might seem like allergy symptoms, “We have to be more strict about sending them home” than in previous years, Adkins said.
“If they have symptoms of COVID, we go ahead and send them home,” Brock said. “We explain that to the student and the parents — that we just have to err on the side of caution this school year in order to keep our students and staff safe, and to keep our community safe, also.”
“By now, I think most parents know what to expect,” Adkins said.
When a student is sent home, nurses advise the parents to contact a physician, then nurses wait to learn the results.
“Our nurses definitely take their work home with them, and they are answering phone calls and emails into the night and on the weekends,” Kitchen said. “For example, the test results seem to come back at all times, so it’s not uncommon for them to have to contact-trace or contact parents on a Saturday night or even a Sunday morning.”
If testing shows a student is positive for COVID-19, nurses begin work to identify who came in close contact with that student.
That’s where keeping students separated by 3-6 feet and wearing masks in class can pay off.
“If the kids are masked, between that 3- to 6-foot distance, we don’t have to contract-trace, so that’s helped us tremendously,” Brock said.
With Adkins as the only nurse for six schools, school administrators and office staff members are helping her with contract tracing, she said.
Brock feels fortunate to have a nurse in every building on her team at DeKalb Eastern. She covers Eastside Junior-Senior High School, with Hannah Foster at Riverdale Elementary School and Cali King at Butler Elementary School.
“I know quite a few school districts that have one (nurse), and I can’t imagine trying to do this all by myself,” Brock said.
Routines changed recently for both Brock and Adkins when their school districts paused in-person instruction and switched to students learning from home, online. Students in both districts are scheduled to return Monday.
Having students out of the buildings makes it difficult to work on routine tasks such as vision screening, Adkins said.
On top of the pandemic, she said, “The Indiana Department of Education still requires all the normal stuff. … There’s no leniency.”
Before its two-day shutdown this week, DeKalb Eastern saw in spike in COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 16-20. Each case is reported on the district’s new app with the grade level of the student with COVID-19, how many students were contract-traced and an assurance that parents of all affected students have been notified.
“We keep that transparent, because we don’t want the rumors to start flying,” Brock said. “That way, we don’t have parents wondering if my kid’s going to be in contact tracing.”
She added, “We don’t want people to feel like we’re hiding anything. There’s nothing to hide. We’re all working together to stop the spread, and why hide it?”
Even with the pandemic, Adkins said her role as a school nurse has been less stressful than her previous job in an emergency room.
“I am enjoying my job,” she said.
“So, yes,” Kitchen said, “‘our school nurses deserve a lot of praise and thank you’s for the work they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.