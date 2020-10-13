ANGOLA — Students involved with Forever Improving Steuben County Together will be Trick or Treating for canned goods starting this week with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students with FIST will be visiting neighborhoods in Fremont on Wednesday, Angola on Thursday and in Hamilton on Oct. 28. Anyone in the neighborhoods that would like to participate in a contactless manner may leave their canned goods on their porch with porch lights on.
FIST members will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing to pick up the items.
Those outside the planned neighborhoods can contact FIST members to arrange pickup as well.
The students have set a goal of collecting 10,000 canned goods.
Fremont
The planned Fremont neighborhoods are as follows:
• Spring Haven
• Follett Estates
• Abbott Estates
• Downtown Fremont
Those with questions or that would like to volunteer or get involved in Fremont are asked to contact Kaleb Gannon, 668-2256. Students will be out between 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Angola
Planned Angola neighborhoods for the event are as follows:
• Reddington Heights
• Herrington Heights
• Fikes Point
• Northwood
• Nolan Meadows
• Easton Place
• Northcrest
• Fox Fire
• Glendarin
• Fallons
• The Fountains
• east of Carlin Park Elementary School
Those that would like to get involved or have questions in Angola should contact Marcus Miller, 687-9348. Students will be out between 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hamilton
Neighborhoods in Hamilton will include the following:
• Hamilton Lake
• Ball Lake
• Terry Lake
• Uptown Hamilton
• Brookside
Those living outside those areas that would like to participate should contact Morgan Stuckey, 687-1551. Students will be out between 4:30-5:30 p.m., though that time could be extended until 6 p.m. depending on how many people reach out about donations that live further from these neighborhoods.
Donations will benefit food pantries in Steuben County including the Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Fremont Youth and Community Outreach and Project Help.
More information on FIST and the annual trick or treat for canned goods can be found on the FIST Facebook page, @FISTYouthPhilanthropy.
