ANGOLA — July’s Business After Hours event is scheduled for Thursday at The 6 on James.
Located at 4080 North 300 West, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly event promotes networking. From 5-7 p.m., Chamber members and non-members are invited to attend the free evening for those at least 21 years old.
Registration is recommended for the event. Confirm your attendance by visiting angolachamber.org and clicking on the events tab or by calling the office at 665-3512.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is firmly committed to providing proactive leadership and value to the membership and the community through partnerships and advocacy; continually acknowledging and honoring those from the business community and organizations that work towards these goals.
For more information about the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, go to angolachamber.org.
