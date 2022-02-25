ANGOLA — Five representatives from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital participated in "Out of the Bubble: Communicating Across Fields in Medical Systems," a free community panel event hosted by Trine University’s Humanities Institute.
Panelists included Andy Aldred, vice president and chief operating officer; Scott Hirschy, vice president and chief information officer; Jon Crabill, director, inpatient pharmacy; Dr. Todd Rumsey; and Christina Krueckeberg, compliance director and privacy officer.
During the event, panelists discussed the importance of communicating across medical systems, how the hospital has addressed the challenges associated with interdisciplinary communications and the panelists’ own experiences with systems communication.
Community members and students were able to ask questions and engage with the panelists throughout the event.
“It’s a privilege to share Cameron’s experience and knowledge with our community and Trine University students,” said Aldred. “Trine is essentially our next-door neighbor, and these students are the future of Cameron and the medical field. We believe it is very important to invest in and support them.”
With roots dating to 1926, Cameron Hospital and Cameron Medical Group offer health and wellness services to residents in Steuben County and beyond.
The system has served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Cameron continues to offer the same commitment to care with an outstanding team of healthcare professionals who today practice in modern facilities with advanced equipment.
To learn more about Cameron, visit cameronmch.com or visit its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
