ANGOLA — An Orland teen has been jailed on a charge of child molesting after he was caught in a bathroom with a naked boy, 10, whom he had allegedly been molesting for more than a year.
Brody M. Steele, 18, was caught in the restroom touching the boy and was told to stop in an incident on Monday night, Steuben Superior Court records in the case say.
Authorities were contacted and Steele was taken to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office for an interview with investigators with the Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police late Monday. He was arrested early Tuesday on a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting — touching or fondling someone younger than 14.
After an interview with police, Steele told police he had been touching the boy for 1 1/2 years.
"He indicated that he knew what he was doing was wrong," said a report filed in court by State Police Detective David Poe.
Steele was scheduled for an initial hearing Tuesday afternoon before Magistrate James Burns.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has filed a motion to name a special prosecutor in the case due to the defendant's relationship with Orland Town Marshal Kenny Steele.
A Level 4 felony carries a possible prison sentence of between 2-12 years with the advisory sentence 6 years.
