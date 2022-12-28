ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2023 Board of Directors and Executive Officers with the addition of five newly elected directors.
"We are excited to welcome the new members to our 2023 Board of Directors,” said Angola Area Chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt in a press release.
Hewitt added that the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce board was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the chamber's mission and initiatives as well as the needs and growth of the chamber membership.
“We are looking forward to a prosperous and healthy 2023 and are committed to serving the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce membership and business community,” she said.
Some of the ways the chamber serves the community, said Hewitt, include providing valuable resources for member businesses, keeping the members informed, connected, and prosperous, advancing community excellence, and maintaining organizational sustainability.
Two of the newly elected directors were re-elected for their second terms with the organization, said the chamber. They were Tony Isa from RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream and Chantell Manahan from the MSD of Steuben County
Other newly elected directors were Tim Newby from Farmers State Bank; John Swygart from Barton Lake; and Anthony Wilson from Summit Financial Group.
The Executive Officers Committee of 2023 now includes President Anthony Filogamo from Cardinal IG; Vice President Ian Garner from JICI Construction; Treasurer Debra McKinney from Washler; and Past President Eric Yoder from Wagler & Associates.
Other board members are Michelle Cook representing Bee You Design; Paulette Fisher from Kenn-Feld Group and 101 Sheds; Sarah Hagen representing Cameron Medical Group; Matt Hanna from City of Angola Parks and Recreation; Ashley McClanahan from Bill's Professional Towing and Repair; and Ken P. Wilson representing Industrial Contracting and Engineering.
Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is responsible for the conduct, business, and management of the organization, as well as for establishing the procedures, formulating the policy of the organization, and adopting all policies. All members of the board serve without remuneration.
The board is composed of 15 members elected to serve for three years, said the chamber. Terms are staggered so that one-third of the directors shall be elected annually, and no board member can serve for more than two consecutive three-year terms. Before eligibility for election is restored a period of one year must elapse.
Each director serves until Dec. 31 of their final year, and the newly elected directors begin their terms effective Jan. 1 of the next year. For more information, contact the chamber at 665-3512 or visit the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce website at angolachamber.org.
