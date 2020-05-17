SHIPSHEWANA — An Angola woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road near the 112 mile marker in western LaGrange County Sunday at about 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police reported.
State Police troopers responded to a reported crash where a 2007 Toyota had rolled on to its passenger side in the median. Both the driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle.
Troopers Tim McCormick and Craig Woodcox were able to physically upright the vehicle onto its wheels and then extricate both occupants.
The driver, Theresa Devos, 67, Angola, was unresponsive and not breathing. Troopers immediately administered CPR. All life-saving measures attempted were unsuccessful. Devos died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.
The injured passenger, daughter Marie Devos, 39, also of Angola, was assisted by Toll Road maintenance workers until the arrival of EMS personnel. Marie Devos was then transported from the scene by Middlebury Emergency Medical Service to the Elkhart General Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.
McCormick’s preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Devos’ vehicle had been traveling westbound on the Toll Road. It was raining at the time of the crash.
The investigation determined Devos’ vehicle hydroplaned on the wet road surface and veered off road and struck a guardrail. This initial collision sent her vehicle into a spin, rolled ove, and then came to rest on the passenger side in the grass median.
The crash remains under investigation.
McCormick was assisted at the scene by Woodcox and Trooper Steve Spallinger, LaGrange Fire and Emergency Medical Service, Middlebury EMS, the LaGrange County Coroner, Toll Road Concessions Co. personnel and Tom’s Towing Service.
