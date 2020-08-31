Police arrest several
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adam J. Beery, 36, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on Golden Lake Road, south of C.R. 150S, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a fugitive warrant.
• Michael P. Blodgett, 52, of Hudson, arrested in the 1000 block of North C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Heather L. Bonham, 40, of the 200 block of South Martha Street, arrested in the 1000 block of South C.R. 445W on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of failure to appear.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested on Golden Lake Road, north of C.R. 150S, on a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
• Juan Hernandez Peralta, 22, of the 400 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without a license.
• Joel D. Kaiser, 57, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Jaykob L. Levitz, 24, of the 1000 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jayden M. Pomeroy, 18, of the 3000 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested in the 800 block of Regency Court on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, minor in possession of alcohol and resisting law enforcement.
• Alan C. Schultz, 41, of Gig Harbor, Washington, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and speed violation.
