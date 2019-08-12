INDIANAPOLIS — Mom couldn't do it. Dad couldn't do it. Big sister couldn't do it — at least not yet, anyway (more on her later).
Harlee Henney captured Grand Champion 4-H Market Beef at the Grand Drive in the Indiana State Fair 4-H Beef Show on Aug. 3.
Harlee is the daughter of veteran beef show competitors Mark and Melissa Henney. Big sister is Harley Henney, also has many honors under her big shiny belt.
"It's something we've tried for since Mark and I were in 4-H," Melissa said. "This is the highest honor you can actually get. So we'll go back down to the State Fair on Sunday for the celebration of champions."
It is not uncommon for the Henney sisters to compete with one another. At the Steuben County 4-H Fair the sisters typically go up against one another in beef and sheep shows. This year, like last year, the two duked it out in the Supreme Showman competition, with Harper taking the title out of the seven competitors in the round robin.
And at the State Fair, the pair also earned showman honors.
Harper was fifth overall in senior showman for beef. Harlee was reserve overall in the intermediate showmanship contest.
In September, Harper will be competing once again in the regional showmanship competition at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
"She really loves going there," Melissa said.
Harlee, 12, is a fourth-year 4-H'er. She attends Angola Middle School.
Harper, 15, is a seventh-year 4-H'er and attends Angola High School.
