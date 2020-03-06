ANGOLA — Black balloons hang from the front and back doors of Alano, 225 W. Maumee St., Angola, today.
The club for recovering addicts is recognizing Black Balloon Day, which has become a national and international event to bring awareness to overdose deaths.
At 7 p.m. tonight, people are welcomed to a social hour at the club then a candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on the sidewalk outside, the Rev. Tom Adamson providing a prayer.
No balloons will be released in the ceremony, simply displayed as part of a public outreach.
Black Balloon Day was started by Diane and Lauren Hurley in remembrance of Greg Tremblay. Tremblay, a father of four, is the son-in-law of Diane and brother-in-law of Lauren and died of an overdose when he was 38 years old on March 6, 2015.
The black balloon observance has spread throughout the United States, and Ramos said he wants northeastern Indiana people to realize that it is not immune to tragedy.
Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with 67,367 drug overdose deaths in 2018.
A table in the front window at Alano holds around a dozen photos, men, women, young and old. All of them were from northeastern Indiana and died due to overdose. Six of them were from Angola.
“These are not the only six,” said Ramos.
While some seek comfort through Alano after losing a friend or family member, many others suffer in silence, said Jessica Lash, whose sister, Jocelyn, died a year ago from a heroin overdose.
“We are asking every community member ... hang a balloon out, let those families know” they are not alone, said Lash. She said it is encouragement not just to those who have admitted their difficult losses but for “other families that are struggling in the shadows.”
“The more we can embrace this as a community, the less lonely it is,” she said.
Alano is a nonprofit volunteer organization that hosts recovery group meetings, provides information for those seeking sobriety and offers a place for those in recovery to spend time together. Alano opens at 11 a.m. every day and is open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sunday and until 10 p.m. on weekends.
Ramos has dedicated himself to Alano. He works a full-time job and spends much of his free time at the club, overseeing activities and reaching out to those who are ready to try to conquer their addictions.
“All I can do is be an example, share an avenue that you can recover,” Ramos said.
