ANGOLA — Not having to pay for meals at school this school year could mean fewer students will go hungry throughout this school year.
For the second straight school year, parents will not have to pay for breakfast or lunch for their children attending public schools, regardless of income.
While some schools are just publicizing the free food, an extension of free meals last year by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, many have known about the program since last school year when it was first announced right before classes were starting to release for the summer.
No matter when the news hit, not having to pay for school breakfast or lunch can be a big deal for many families and it prevents some children from falling through the cracks when it comes to getting proper nutrition, school officials say.
“It’s a huge deal for our families,” said Bill Stitt, superintendent at Fremont Community Schools.
The price of school breakfasts and lunches at local schools are fairly consistent.
For example, it costs $1.85 for a breakfast at Fremont. Over the course of a 180-day school year, that comes out to $333. For lunch, at $2.50 apiece, a year would cost a family $450 for one child for a year.
The cost for lunch at Prairie Heights Middle School is $2.45 and it’s a dime higher at the high school. So, that comes out to $441 and $459 a year.
If you add a second child, it starts reaching nearly $1,000, and with three or more children, it’s more than $1,000 a year.
Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, food service director at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, said free breakfast and lunch for all means all children are guaranteed at least two nutritional meals a day.
“Hopefully it does,” she said. “Every kid that’s at school each day can have one breakfast and one lunch. That took a lot of concern off of food service directors across the United States.”
It’s also a big help with overcoming the age-old challenge of what to do for children not being able to pay or their parents haven’t kept food accounts up to date.
“We no longer have to be concerned about kids who don’t have any lunch money or are in debt,” Haynes-Clifford said.
She said she hopes families will use the savings to pay for bills and otherwise free up money so they can provide children with food at home.
The program for free meals is an extension of the USDA’s summer food program that allows feeding children in the summer. It lasts through June 30, 2022.
School officials are quick to point out that families still need to sign up for free and reduced lunches in order to receive textbook assistance.
Haynes-Clifford pointed out that there were still other federal programs tied to the free and reduced lunch application.
One such program is called P-EBT, which stands for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, which is tied to EBT cards and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
The P-EBT is a federal program created in spring 2020 to supplement school meals that students missed while schools were closed or placed on part-time attendance schedules due to COVID-19. It provides funds for families to use on food for consumption outside of school.
To be eligible for P-EBT benefits, students must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program. Households that participate in the SNAP program and have children under the age of 6 may also be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
