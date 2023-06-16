ANGOLA — The Mayor Richard Hickman farewell tour is having what might be one of its larger dates this final year of his tenure in office on Friday.
That's when the annual Steuben County Democratic Party summer party will be devoted to a sendoff for Hickman, who has been in office since he was appointed in March 2001.
The Steuben County Democratic Party will include a "Salute to Mayor Hickman" at their annual Summer Celebration Dinner to be held next Friday in Commons Park in Angola.
The event begins in Selman Timberframe Pavilion with a cash bar at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
In addition, State Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, will deliver keynote remarks.
Hickman will be honored in the Selman Timberfram Pavilion, which is named after Hickman's predecessor, four-term Angola Mayor Bill Selman, a Democrat, who hand-picked Hickman to serve as his successor upon his death.
The Selman Timberframe was a project the former mayor had envisioned and it brought in a team from the Timber Frame Guild to construct.
The project was one of the early, large visual accomplishments of Hickman, who chose not to seek reelection after having served five full terms and one partial term in office.
The salute will include recollections by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, community leaders and Democratic mayoral candidate Sue Essman, who hopes to replace Hickman next year with a victory in the Nov. 7 election.
Seats are $40 and can be purchased by June 20 at steubendem.com/ or by check to Steuben County Democrats P.O. Box 922, Angola IN 46703. Questions can be directed by phone/text to 243-3204 emailed to or steubendem@gmail.com.
Yoder will be making her return to her native northeast Indiana; she's originally from Shipshewana.
Yoder was elected to the Indiana Senate in 2020 and serves District 40, which encompasses Monroe County.
She currently serves as Assistant Minority Leader in 2022.
She is also a senior lecturer at Indiana University Kelley School of Business and previously served on the Monroe County Council from 2013 to 2019. She has served on numerous boards and commissions.
She has an extensive background in managing non-profit organizations focused on women’s health care and continues advocating for food security, reproductive rights, climate justice and public education.
She lives in Bloomington with her spouse and three children.
