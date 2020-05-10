ANGOLA — A space heater caused a fire at a residence at 419 N. Martha St., Sunday morning, the Angola Fire Department reports.
Fire officials determined that a space heater was too close to combustible materials, starting a fire in the residence of Courtney Traster that caused $50,000.
There were no injuries, Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty said.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from second story windows. Fire crews attacked the fire from the interior and were able to confine damage to the room where the fire started.
The residence sustained heavy smoke damage throughout the second story and water damage on the first floor.
Several cats were rescued from the residence.
Angola Fire was assisted at the scene by Fremont and Steuben Township fire departments, Angola Police Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and NIPSCO. Hamilton Fire Department personnel were on standby at the Angola station. Ashley-Hudson firefighters were canceled while route to the scene.
