ANGOLA — Venture down the rabbit hole Aug. 18 at the Council on Aging’s biggest fundraiser, themed this year as the Wonderland Gala.
The fourth annual event will be held at the Steuben County Events Center from 6-11 p.m. and has several opportunities for community members to get involved. From sponsorships to item donations and purchasing tickets, the COA greatly appreciates any level of support.
The evening will be filled with live entertainment from Hepcat Revival in Ohio, catering and cash bar services by Lake it Easy and a silent auction. Attendees can expect to see the Wonderland Gala theme shine through in the food, desserts, decorations, backdrops and more.
“This event is not for (COA) members, it’s for the community,” said Jami Stout, COA’s Executive Director. “People think the (COA) is just for seniors when that isn’t the case.”
Individual tickets are $65 and are available for the public, ages 21 and older. Those interested are encouraged to secure their seats early.
“We’ve had lots of people saying, ‘I had no idea it (the Gala) was like this.’ And some have stopped me to ask when we were holding it again because they heard it was a lot of fun,” Stout said. “The first year we had 160 (attendees), but it was also COVID and we debated on canceling it. Last year we had, I’d say 240.”
A total of 260 tickets are available for this year’s Wonderland Gala and five sponsorship levels are available: White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter and Wonderland. Sponsors from any level will receive early admission and drink tickets. The COA will end overall ticket sales 48 hours prior to the event.
Still seeking items for the fundraiser’s silent auction, community members are urged to consider donating. What the COA is looking for is quite simple: “anything,” Stout said.
“We’ve had gift baskets, gift certificates, people have donated their vacation homes. We never turn away anything. If it’s like two $10 gift cards donated, we’ll sometimes pair it with a bottle of wine,” Stout said. “There’s no item too big or too small.”
The COA is also specifically on the hunt for wine and bottles of whiskey to be auctioned off. All items can be dropped off at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert Street, or members of the group are happy to pick them up.
As the organization’s primary fundraiser each year, donations and support go a long way for their over 700 members. The Wonderland Gala will also provide the COA the opportunity to continue following their mission: To help members live their best lives by fostering a sense of belonging, purpose and well-being.
The above statement is accomplished through providing programs and services that give a chance for seniors to socialize, exercise, receive support and information on senior resources, health information and screenings, utilize public transportation and more.
The COA’s Gala committee consists of Jami Stout, Cheryl Norris, Christina Cress, Vicki Thompson, Kara Laughlin, Cyndie Harter, Barbara Rumsey, Dareen McClelland, Lesli Hall and Nora Majors.
Tickets and more information can be found on the COA’s website at steubencoa.org.
