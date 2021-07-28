Seven people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Coty A. Alaura, 35, of the 200 block of North Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested at Coffin and North streets, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jeffery L. Allen, 45, of Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Anthony P. Barron, 40, of the 1300 block of Williams Street, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Aaron R. Loffer, 37, of the 200 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Kevin J. Murden, 32, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700N, Orland, arrested at the jail on two charges of felony contempt of court.
• Evan D. Phibbs, 23, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Sheigh M. Sitts, 29, of the 4700 block of Southeast Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 6600 block of Old U.S. 27 on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
