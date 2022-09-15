ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few good persons to fill its board of directors.
Members in good standing are being asked to step up to the plate and volunteer on the chamber's board or on any of its committees that have openings from time to time (finance is in need of assistance now).
Those who are elected to the chamber board will serve a three-year term starting Jan. 3.
"We welcome and encourage members that have not served on a board before to join us," Chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt said.
Qualifications include:
• Attendance at least two Chamber events per month including the board meeting. These take place during and after business hours.
• Business and work experience that enables the exercise of sound judgment in considering the issues of the Board.
• A willingness to engage in the community to continue to make our community a great place to do business.
People wishing to be nominated to the board must respond by Oct. 7.
An online nomination form can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3eTcHNk
People may also email election@angolachamber.org or visit the Chamber office at 903 S. Wayne St., Angola.
