ANGOLA — The city of Angola is updating its downtown master plan for the first time since 2008.
Partnering with Trine University, the city invites anyone who lives in or frequents the downtown area to make their voices heard through an online survey.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/ZYH6LZJ and closes Tuesday. Thirteen questions provide an overarching view of the downtown, its uses and connection to the greater Angola area.
Ranging from most liked features to least liked features and future improvements, the questions also provide a space for survey takers to give open-ended responses. As of Wednesday, there were 360 recorded responses. While the city doesn’t have a specific goal, the more feedback received helps to better shape the updated plan to fit the public.
“The purpose of a downtown master plan is to establish a guiding policy that contains the vision for the future of our downtown,” said Jennifer Barclay, the city’s director of economic development and planning. “The master plan establishes the framework, strategies and priorities for achieving the vision.”
While public feedback is key to directing the plan’s focus areas, the city will also use national best practices in urban design, economic development, cultural and historic preservation and urban planning to influence the finished product.
Currently, the city is aiming for a finished version of the updated downtown master plan by the end of 2023.
Public contribution goes beyond the survey. Following the Tuesday deadline, the city will host three more sessions open to the community. The Steuben County Community Foundation, 1701 N. Wayne St., will be the venue for each meeting.
A public workshop will begin the series of three sessions. On Monday from 6-8 p.m., community input regarding the future of Angola will be the main topic in discussion. Through a variety of activities to gather ideas and feedback, the public’s attendance is vital.
Conversation will also revolve around previous plans, the survey and existing conditions. The public workshop is open for anyone to come and go during the two-hour time window.
An open studio is next on the agenda. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Steuben County Community Foundation will welcome the public to stop by and discuss topics that are important to them.
Wednesday’s public presentation rounds out the sessions. From 6-8 p.m., the city will present their findings from the survey and public process along with goals and a preliminary downtown master plan. There are two separate presentation times that will show the same data with the first at 6 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m.
The partnership between Trine and the city was sparked from mutual interests.
“Trine University received that Lily Endowment ‘College and Community grant,’” Barclay said. “The grant helps interested higher education institutions collaborate with a diverse range of stakeholders to enhance their communities for the benefit of residents and local businesses, as well as for their institutions’ faculty, staff and students.:
The grant proposal required the community, the city in this case, to work with Trine and collaboratively submit the proposal.
“Since the city’s plan was in need of updating, which requires public input, the partnership was a natural fit,” Barclay said.
For more information about the updated downtown master plan contact Jennifer Barclay at jbarclay@angolain.org.
