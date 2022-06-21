FREMONT — The Fremont School board acted on end of year finances and approved donations in its meeting Monday.
Some upcoming projects for the Fremont schools this summer is the conversion of the lockers at the elementary school and updating the science labs.
The locker conversion project cost $48,213 and the high school spent $32,012 on the science labs.
Demolition has been completed for both projects and the concrete work will begin soon. Fremont High School and Elementary got 67 new windows each from O’Neil’s Glass. The middle school has begun switching the old cameras to new Verkada cameras.
The Fremont Middle School received donations from Lonsbury Garage, Jag Mobile Solutions, Walmart and Grabill Eye Center. The donations totaled $1,492 to go to the school bookstore.
“That’s a really good donation for the middle school, so I’m very excited about that and thank you to everybody who contributed,” said Kim Bennet, president of the Fremont school board.
Textbook rentals are going to increase in price a bit for each school. The most grades at the elementary school will have a $6 to $9 addition to rentals. The high school and middle school has textbook increases based on the classes that the student is taking and the graduation path they’ve chosen.
The school corporation has accumulated about $126,000 into their debt service from the local income tax. The school receives LIT each month from the school auditor. The board approved the decision to move the money into the operations fund and then into the debt service. Due to changes in state rules, this transfer from one account to another is necessary to stay in compliance with Indiana rules.
Head Start currently has 33 children returning and 62 applications have been received for the fall. The enrollment at the end of the month was 145 children.
The children involved have been meeting or exceeding expectations. Eighty-one percent of children saw improvements in social/emotional learning, 97% for physical improvements, 88% for language, 87% for cognitive and 83% of children improved for literacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.