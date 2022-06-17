ANGOLA —The Downtown Angola Coalition is in the process of rebranding in order to better align with its mission as a Main Street organization.
Since its foundation, a dedicated group of volunteers has supported community development through the Downtown Angola Coalition, which obtained its nonprofit status in 2018.
The organization is shifting its branding to include the Indiana Main Street, Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and Main Street America logos, and will continue to function as a Main Street community in order to apply for National Main Street accreditation.
The core of the Main Street philosophy is the preservation of the historic built environment by engaging in historic preservation. Main Street focuses on a holistic approach to revitalization based on a four-point approach of design, promotion, economic restructuring and organization.
Downtown Angola Coalition is going to take advantage of opportunities offered through the state and national organizations and continue to serve the community, from now on doing business as Angola Main Street.
The group will continue to hold programs like the Arts Festival, Fall Festival, and Santa/Mrs Claus at the Brokaw, and projects like the Sojourner Truth Sculpture, Bird Song Park, and Imagination Alley have been made possible through its collaborative efforts.
Downtown Angola Coalition is an Indiana Main Street accredited program through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs under Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s leadership.
The group is also a National Main Street affiliate program and will seek national accreditation in 2023. The Main Street Program requires the organization to maintain certain standards and criteria in their programming and projects, ensuring quality and accountability in their community development efforts.
In turn, the program offers its affiliates opportunities in networking, funding and education.
Visit downtownangola.org for information about the organization, programming and upcoming opportunities to get involved with Angola Main Street, which also has a Facebook page.
