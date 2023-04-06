FREMONT — Fremont Hardware has been purchased by new owners Will and April Cable.
The hardware store will continue to serve the community by offering an expanded selection of products and the same services.
“We are thrilled to become the new owners of this wonderful local business, and we are committed to continuing its long tradition of providing exceptional products and services to the community,” said Will Cable. “We’ll do that by deepening our product offerings so that we’ll be positioned to better meet the needs of our customers and provide them with an even better shopping experience.”
In addition to expanding their product lines, the Cables have also announced plans to update the store’s interior and improve the customer experience, creating a more inviting and enjoyable shopping environment for everyone.
Also to make way for the product expansion and interior updates they will be running a clearance sale on the current inventory over the next several months.
“So stop in and take advantage of the sale,” Cable said.
Fremont Hardware will also be putting a focus on being price competitive, ensuring that customers will always receive the best possible value for their money.
“We want our customers to feel valued and appreciated every time they shop with us, and we are dedicated to providing them with a shopping experience that is both enjoyable and convenient,” said April Cable. “We’re excited to be a part of this vibrant community, and we look forward to getting to know our customers and serving them for many years to come.”
With the expanded product offerings and commitment to customer service, Fremont Hardware is poised to become the go-to destination for shoppers in Fremont and the surrounding areas. The Cable family, which also operates Do it Best Building Center in nearby Pioneer, Ohio, invites everyone to visit the store and experience the changes and updates for themselves.
Fremont Hardware is an independent hardware retailer located in Fremont since 1902. With a long history of providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, the business is a fixture in the community. The new owners are committed to continuing this tradition while expanding the product offerings and improving the shopping experience for everyone.
