ANGOLA — It’s not quite the same as President-elect Joe Biden being kept out of the loop on national security matters as President Donald Trump stalled on the transition for a couple weeks, but Commissioner-elect Ken Shelton complained quite vociferously Tuesday over not being kept informed on matters concerning construction of an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
Shelton claimed he was not apprised of one detail about the project then he and Commissioner Lynne Liechty got into a heated discussion that eventually was shut down by Commissioner Jim Crowl.
Liechty said she has tried to keep Shelton and Commissioner-elect Wil Howard informed of important matters as they came down ever since the election.
“When I was first elected (in 2014) I didn’t learn a thing until January (2015),” Liechty said, implying that the Board of Commissioners at the time, Crowl, Ron Smith and Loretta Smart, whom she defeated in the primary, did not provide her a transition.
Because a courthouse matter was on Tuesday’s administrative meeting agenda, Liechty said, “That’s why I invited you in.”
“You did not request me to come in,” Shelton said, explaining that he has been attending commissioner meetings on his own, without input from the current commissioners.
As the arguing carried on, at least one member of the audience said the middle of a commissioners’ meeting was not the proper venue for the discussion. Eventually Crowl shut it down.
“This is a public meeting,” Crowl said. “If you both have a disagreement, you can work it out in a private session.”
Shelton, currently a county councilman along with Howard, will take office Jan. 1. Both were unopposed during the general election. Shelton defeated Crowl in the June primary.
Because of her seniority — she’s in her second term — it’s likely Liechty will be elected president when the new board convenes in January.
Current board President Smith did not seek reelection this year.
