LAKE GEORGE — Vehicles were targeted by thieves in the Lake George-Long Beach Lake area over the weekend and two of three vehicles that were stolen have not been recovered, said Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Meeks.
There were seven reports of thefts, including three vehicles that were actually stolen. The others, Meeks said, involved items being taken from vehicles, like electronics and spare change left in them.
“We had several complaints of vehicles being targeted,” Meeks said.
People started calling the sheriff’s department starting at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, with the last being reported at 10:30 a.m. It is assumed that the thefts occurred between Friday and early Sunday.
“At this time it’s unknown if it’s one person or several,” Meeks said, adding that typically it’s a group of people involved.
The three vehicles that were stolen were those where keys had been left in them.
“It coincided with people coming up to the lake for the weekend,” Meeks said.
He reminded people that they should not leave their vehicles unlocked and they should definitely not leave their keys unattended.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 668-4646 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app. To download the app, please visit https://bit.ly/37fH6OU.
