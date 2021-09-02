Area police arrest seven people on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cyra J. Bates, 26, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 2400 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Taylor A. Clipfell, 22, of the 200 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 3300 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Ashley N. Hess, 28, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on North Wayne Street near Northcrest Drive on a fugitive warrant.
• Michael A. Hopkins, 32, of the 1000 block of East Lafayette Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at in the 3400 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor criminal conversion.
• Christopher M. Myers III, 31, of the 500 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and failure to appear in court.
• Nikolus J. Nevois, 31, of the 6200 block of North 175W, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben County Jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Ty G. Orick II, 22, of the 2500 block of North 200W, was arrested at his home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
