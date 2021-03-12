Please read Mark 5: 21-34
Key focus verse: 28 – “For she said, ‘If I touch even his garments, I will be made well.’”
Since the beginning of 2021, my focus for our church, my writings and my callings have focused on connection: connecting with God and one another. COVID-19 has created a greater disconnect than we ever thought. With the length this has taken thus far; people have become accustomed to staying at a distance from many things — including relationships. People have adjusted their lives to connecting through social media more so than the in-person conversations of the past. This doesn’t mean that they have stopped longing for such interactions; just fearful of the connection…
In the Scriptures provided, I present to you a text which is my wife’s favorite example of Jesus and the importance of being able to touch the One who can bring healing. In this passage, the woman who was suffering knew that Jesus was able to bring healing to her if she could only connect with Him. Many might argue that it was her faith which had brought the healing (which is true it had a tremendous impact); however, what if she wasn’t able to tough Him and His garments? Would her faith had played as important of a part as the touch? What might have happened if the crowd was too intense for her to get access to Jesus? In fact, it was. However, she realized the importance of the touch which can transform lives — a single touch.
When the touch took place; something special happened. The passage reveals that “power had gone out from Him” (verse 30). When Jesus had asked who had touched Him; the Disciples stated that He was touched by many; yet Jesus knew this was a different touch. The woman though that she had done something very wrong; but Jesus pointed out that she had done something very right. (Please note that she only touched His garments, which would have gone undetected by others.) Because of this act, she connected with Jesus and her life was changed forever.
Over the past year plus, look at the results of the lack of contact and the pain which this produced: loved ones dying alone due to COVID restrictions, the rise in domestic violence, suicide attempts/completions, the addictions and substance abuse, the break-up of the family unit, social gatherings halted which created even further disconnect with others, mental health issues also on the rise and the loss of hope and intimacy with one another. Have you or your loved ones experienced any of these? Do you long for that same touch which Jesus felt from that woman? Have you fooled yourself to believe that it’s better to be apart because this way you’ll never get hurt again? Are you afraid to love again?
Tough questions, however, needed questions. Some of us have used COVID-19 to validate our reasons to stay disconnected from God/Jesus/Holy Spirit and one another. Our hearts cry out for healing; but what we fear even more is to have the ability to love again because we believe that we will be crushed once more and our hearts and mind can’t take it anymore. Love is always a risk; however, it WELL WORTH the risk! First of all, loving God isn’t a risk but always a pleasure which NEVER ends because of God — if it ends it is because WE choose to end it and not God. Secondly, real connections also never end. Yes, we might believe this is a questionable statement; however, when two people invest themselves equally (which come over time), the relationship lasts for eternity. Think about that friend which you haven’t spoken to in some time that when you do, it feels like you are just picking up where you left off.
Friends; I implore you to reach out to touch the garments of Jesus and see the power of connection. I also ask the same with you connecting in-person with those you love. One might ask, what if I am alone and have no one to connect with? My response is simple: step away from social media and look for the real connection found in relationships which actually meet face-to-face. Churches, social clubs, organizations and many other avenues which you can have access to if you choose to invest yourself into these. Speaking on behalf of the local churches, attending a service, speaking with a member or the pastor/minister can get you started to reviving the healing of your heart and soul. I don’t care what baggage you might believe yourself to have; your past isn’t going to stop us from loving and accepting you and even if you are struggling with whatever, we are here to bring healing and to all us (the church) to get to know and fellowship with you. Are you willing to touch the garment and be healed? My church is there for you. The church down the street from you is there for you. Most importantly, God is there for you. Don’t be afraid to reach out for this healing of your heart …
