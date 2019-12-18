ANGOLA — Angola’s newest police sergeant, Brandon Booth, took the oath of office Monday at the start of the Angola Common Council’s last meeting of 2019.
Booth, said Police Chief Stu Hamblen, came to the department sometime in the early-2000s.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell read Booth the oath while friends, family and co-workers filled council chambers.
“We appreciate your dedication to keeping our community safe,” said Mayor Richard Hickman.
Booth works the night shift.
“We will be out there every night, continuing to do our best,” he said.
Hamblen said there is a lot of good that can be said about Booth.
Before coming to the city, he worked as a jailer and was a sergeant at the jail, so Hamblen said Booth had prior experience before coming to the department.
As a sergeant, his duties will expand.
“He will supervise third shift patrol and dispatch,” Hamblen said. “Plus he’ll still have his road patrol duties.”
