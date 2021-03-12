ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jajuan L. Allen, 48, of the 5600 block of Rolling Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 346 mile marker on a charge of felony habitual traffic offender.
• Lorinda K. Baird, 44, of the 200 block of East Albion Street, Fremont, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher M. Moon, 38, homeless, arrested in the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
