ANGOLA — Nearly 150 employers have participated in Trine University Career Fair events this fall, a record for single-semester participation.
Between the Tailgate for Talent in September and the Virtual Career Fair in October, the university welcomed 147 employers to events. The previous record was 128, set in the spring.
"An increasing number of employers are seeking the knowledge and hands-on experience that Trine University students and graduates bring to the table as interns and full-time employees," said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. "We're proud that many employers as well as students and their families recognize the value of a Trine education."
More than 500 Trine students participated in the various events this fall. Students also have completed 130 career mentoring appointments with the university's career coaches so far this semester.
Trine's career fairs are part of a multitude of services provided to help students gain practical experience through internships and co-ops as well as help graduates begin successful careers. More than 99% of Trine graduates over the past seven years have been employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of completing their degree.
