Three arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Three arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jeremy D. Conn, 35, of the 500 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, arrested in the 300 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Julia P. Dykstra, 49, of the 100 block of Regard Road, Ashville, North Carolina, arrested on Wayne Street at Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Clarissa G. Robles, 20, of the 800 block of Mason Street, Elkhart, arrested on Interstate 80-90 at the 138 mile marker on a charge of felony fugitive warrant and misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a dangerous person.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.