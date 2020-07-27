ANGOLA — The Angola Festival of the Arts Pageant was held Saturday at Angola United Methodist Church.
Though the festival itself has been canceled this year due to concerns about COVID-19, pageant director Jeri Mow provided the opportunity for local girls and young women to get dressed up, strut their stuff and participate in a live, in-person pageant.
The event lasted throughout the day with youth participating in interviews and rehearsals in the morning and early afternoon. The pageant started at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with pews cordoned off to achieve social distancing and mandatory masks for guests.
Mayor Richard Hickman served as emcee. He thanked the church administration for allowing use of the space, which was chosen after the original venue became unavailable. Hickman thanked around a dozen volunteers, local businesses that supported the pageant “and the parents of all last year’s winners, getting them everywhere they needed to go this past year.”
Judges were Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director and baton coach June Julien, music teacher and long-time choir director Lynn Syler and musician and former Little Miss Steuben County Kassandra Erwin.
The 11 contestants participated in summer wear, talent and formal wear. The talents ranged from playing instruments, to dancing and baton twirling and even spoken word.
Jaina Adams, who was crowned Miss Angola Festival of the Arts, sang a song. An Angola High School graduate and daughter of Chip and Sara Adams, Jaina is attending mortuary school. She volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and vacation Bible school and said she likes to help people.
“The scores were oh so close,” said Mow.
There were three young ladies in the running for the Miss title.
In the Junior Miss category, five girls competed. Winner of the crown was Aiyana Skees, the daughter of Amber Skees and Chad Deetz. A Hamilton fifth-grader, Aiyana has an “impressive amount of community service activities,” said Julien.
During the on-stage interview question, Aiyana said she remembers fondly making toys for the animals at the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
“They are just as important as people,” she said.
This year’s Angola Festival of the Arts Princess is Camry Everage, the daughter of Craig and Colleen Everage. She told the judges she likes “catching frogs and turtles with my brother.”
Last year’s winners were involved in the Angola Cruise-In, Santa Claus’ arrival in downtown Angola and the Fourth of July parade.
People can keep up with their activities on Facebook at “Angola Festival Of The Arts Pageant.”
