ANGOLA — A group of the youth pastors in Steuben Countyaer hosting a mental health awareness Mega Night today at SonLight Community Church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave., today from 6-8 p.m.
Participating are youth pastors from Pleasant Lake Community Church, Pleasant View Church of Christ, Life Changing Church, Fairview Missionary Church, Fremont Community Church and the Stroh Church of Christ.
The pastors expect that around 125 students will participate in the event, and the overall number of participants should reach about 150 people. The event is free as it is sponsored by the local Steuben County churches, and prior registration is not required to participate.
“It’s for any student in the sixth grade through 12th grade in the county,” said pastor Aaron Scantlen from Sonlight Community Church. “If they want to come, the doors open at 6 o’clock.”
He said that the group of youth pastors from Steuben County gathered together monthly to plan their quarterly youth meet-up night that is called Mega Night.
For the first Mega Night of the year the youth pastors of Steuben County invited Remedy Live from Fort Wayne. Remedy Live is a Christian Organization that provides assistance in dealing with mental health problems and visits local schools and churches with educational presentations on mental health, said Scantlen.
“It’s really interesting because they have lots of questions,” Scantlen said about the local youth.
Scantlen added that the event was going to be even more interesting for the teenagers because Remedy Live was going to do cell phone polling to illustrate that youth have lots of common concerns and that every person in the audience is not alone in their struggles.
Scantlen explained that the polling was anonymous, and it was done through the software Remedy Live had allowed to broadcast on a big screen answers that the participants simultaneously via text when asked about their mental health struggles.
“It gives you an opportunity to see that you are not alone in some of your struggles or anxiety, or pains, or worries, or even suicidal thoughts,” said Scantlen.
Along with the polling, he continued, Remedy Live will share with the students’ ways of overcoming pain through the answers that can be found in the Bible. In addition, Remedy Live will also distribute handouts to the youth pastors that will enable them to better assist their youth and help them move forward in what they are dealing with.
Following the event, the youth pastors will also be able to recommend local mental health providers to their students.
“We have some mental health providers in town that we can offer,” said Scantlen.
Remedy Live will also help the local youth to access the phone line that was established to help prevent youth suicides, said Scantlen. The line is available anytime, and it is free for the students.
“They can call anytime, if they need something,” said Scantlen.
The aim of the event, he said, is to get the support for their county youth through their youth pastors, churches, families and mental health providers.
Scantlen said the local youth pastors decided to invite Remedy Live because they had made a connection.
“I met with them, and we decided that as a group of youth pastors that there is an important need that we have with our students in the community,” said Scantlen.
He added that by that time he was aware that many of their students had mentioned those mental health problems to their youth pastors, and that was another reason why they decided that they wanted to help their students to get help and support “not to be stuck in these behaviors, in these thoughts.”
“We’ve had different students talk to us and tell us about issues that they are having, and also students that have shared with their friends they were dealing with some of the stuff,” said Scantlen.
He noted that those patterns of behaviors were typical not only for Steuben County youth, and that students from all over were dealing with those kinds of issues, and that “it seems to be only getting worse as time goes by.”
Scantlen noted that a recent increase in youth mental health problems might have been caused by isolation during COVID, and it was important to benefit from the opportunity to gather together to deal with the emotional issues.
At the event the participants will also be offered games and snacks, and there will also be time for worship music that will be performed by the local youth bands from the participants.
“There is a hangout time, and the games that we play,” said Scantlen.
Mega Night is a regular quarterly event in Steuben County that allows local youth to get connected, listen to worship music and preaching from the local pastors and play games.
“This time we just wanted to bring in Remedy Live, especially to help with mental health,” said Scantlen.
