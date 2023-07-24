INDIDNAPOLIS — June's unemployment in northeast Indiana inched up ever so slightly from the benchmarks set a year ago, said data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development issued on Monday, with one exception.
Counties across the KPC Media six-county readership area all saw increased unemployment this June.
Nonetheless, the data still shows the region and much of Indiana still below the level most economists consider full employment, which is unemployment of about 4%.
“The cause of the increased number of unemployed workers regionally and statewide is murky at best,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “We aren’t seeing an upward climb in claims for unemployment insurance compared to June 2022, so it’s not likely due to widespread layoffs. Therefore it could be workers re-entering the workforce such as retirees who want something to do or need extra cash or those who had been marginally engaged with the workforce deciding to formally start their job search again, knowing that open positions are plentiful right now."
Even with the increases across the area, Steuben and Whitley counties remain some of the lowest in the state. The two counties were tied for third lowest unemployment in the state at 2.9% in June.
LaGrange County came in tied with many other counties for fifth lowest in the state at 3.1% while DeKalb County was tied for sixth with 3.2%.
Gibson and Daviess counties tied for the lowest in the state at 2.6%. At the opposite end was Lake County at 5.8% for the high in the state.
At 4.0%, Noble County came in tied for the ninth highest unemployment rate in the state. Noble County's unemployment rate increased from 2.9% in June 2022.
"Outside a handful of counties, Indiana remains at full employment. Any concerns about increased interest rates chilling the job market seem to be overblown at this point based on the June numbers. Is there change upward? Yes. Is this something I am concerned about right now? Not really," Blakeman said.
It is still a good time to be looking for employment, if you're so inclined.
June continued the post-pandemic trend of a labor market that favors workers because of the sheer number of open positions, at least on the macro level.
“Regardless of slight shifts in unemployment rates, we seem to be in a relatively stable job seekers’ market,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “There are jobs aplenty for people wanting to work. That is especially true for people who have in-demand skills.”
