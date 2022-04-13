ANGOLA — Several people came out Wednesday to ask questions of Sen. Mike Braun's regional staff person.
Braun’s regional representative Mary Martin, who is from Steuben County, held a mobile office at the Heritage Club.
The Heritage Club press release noted the mobile office was able to answer questions regarding federal issues like immigration, IRS, veteran affairs, and passport issues.
Many current issues were discussed by the Steuben County residents who attended, and if Martin didn't have answers she said her resources in the senator's office would be tapped for them.
Mortgage broker Candice Smith wanted to know what could be done to educate both sellers and real estate agents regarding Veterans Administration home loans.
Smith said home buyers are being forced into “conventional loans to win deals in this market,” because sellers are primarily accepting cash or conventional loans only.
A VA loan is a mortgage guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The loan is issued by a private lender, bank, credit union or mortgage company. A VA loan typically doesn't require a down payment.
Martin could not assist Smith, but noted her colleague Jon Kenworthy, another Braun staffer, could give more information.
“I’ve got the problem,” said Martin, implying she would take it to her colleagues to work on a solution.
Steuben County Councilman Tony Isa, also a realtor, stopped in briefly raising questions on the same subject. Isa noted there were too many rules with VA loans, which led to sellers being hesitant. He suggested there be come type of incentive to sellers to accept VA loans.
John Petry who noted his nickname was “Honest John,” wanted to know Braun’s political future. He is up for reelection in 2024 and there's speculation that he will be running for the open Republican nomination for Indiana governor.
“My boss doesn’t go on hypothetical,” said Martin.
“Let’s get through 2022; 2024 is a long way away,” said Martin.
David Anspaugh asked Martin, “Are the Republicans going to form an agenda?”
Anspaugh noted he had voted for Trump twice, but with the unnecessary tweeting and demonization from the press he lost support for him.
“Republican representatives need to start to do something for the common man,” said Anspaugh.
Susan Anspaugh, David’s wife, mentioned she was very unhappy about the mask mandates.
“We should be given a choice,” she said.
Martin said, “my boss (Mike Braun) is against all mandates.” Martin also said there wasn't any scientific proof that masks worked.
Charlie Meyers wanted to know if the rumors he heard about the Fort Wayne VA Hospital closing were true.
“It sounds like somebody wants to close it,” said Meyers.
Martin said both Fort Wayne VA and the Battle Creek VA were on the, “hit list.”
“It’s going to be a long process,” said Martin, “but we are going to fight to keep it open."
Politics also were a hot topic, with many of the people attending sharing pro-Republican views.
“We need a more unified Republican Party,” said Meyers.
David Anspaugh explained he believes there needs to be a term limit for congress.
Anspaugh asked about the war in Ukraine and the refugees that are being displaced. Anspaugh wanted to know, as Republicans, what is going to be done to assist Ukraine.
“Those towns being flattened look like our towns. He is a war criminal,” said Anspaugh referring to Vladimir Putin.
