ANGOLA — The Fremont Middle School theater department 2022 spring musical will be Peter Pan Jr.
The play's performances are tonight and Saturday night both at 7 p.m. It is $7 per person to attend and all non-school age children may enter for free.
Peter Pan Jr. is a festive musical version of the Peter Pan story with an interactive entrance. “My favorite scene would have to be the entrance. We all run down the aisles and it’s really fun,” said Josiah Scantlen, who plays Capt. Hook.
The play is directed by Candance Miller, who is the music teacher, theater director and music director at Fremont Middle School.
The leads of the show are Kailyn Peet, who plays Peter Pan, and Scantlen. The two have been in past productions and plan to continue in their eighth grade year.
“I saw a musical that piqued my interest and I’ve always been into singing. My family has been really encouraging and that has been really great,” said Scantlen.
Brayton Moss has been the stage manager for Fremont for three years starting in his fifth grade year working on the production of “Annie.”
“I like working with the props and just being a leader,” said Moss.
Things to look forward to in Peter Pan Jr. are the many musical numbers and fun scenes between characters.
Peet said, “My favorite scene of the play is between me and Tinkerbell in our fight scene.”
The students started auditions in December and have been rehearsing on and off since.
Peter Pan Jr. was decided by the cast and director with a lot of positive feedback from the students. Miller has been working with these students for quite some time and had a vision for the cast.
“I’ve been wanting to see them in these roles, especially Kailyn Peet. I saw her as Peter Pan,” said Miller. “They’ve really taken to their roles.”
It took quite a bit of time and effort for the cast and crew to get the play up and running but that led to a closer group of students.
“We started rehearsals with about seven to nine of the 30-person cast in January but kept getting our dates pushed back,” continued Miller. “A lot of them are becoming a family now which is really great. My older students have taken a good role of leading everyone.”
