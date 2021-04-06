ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jared Lee Trowbridge, 21, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Kevin James Murden, 42, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, escape and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance.
