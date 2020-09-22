LAKE JAMES — A pollinator prairie, paw paw trees and a glimpse at the Underground Railroad will fill the day on Saturday at Pokagon State Park.
Friends of Pokagon, a nonprofit volunteer support organization for the park founded in April 2019, is hosting an entire day of fun for National Public Lands Day. This is the second year for an evening Underground Railroad program, a popular feature last year.
Public lands
More than 150,000 volunteers across the country will participate in activities at public properties during the 27th annual National Public Lands Day on Saturday. Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation and sponsored by Toyota Motor North America, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.
At Pokagon, guests will hear bird stories at 10 a.m., make seed bombs and spread native plant seed to promote an environment that attracts pollinators like bees, butterflies and birds at 11:30 a.m. and hike to a paw paw patch at 2 p.m.
At 7 p.m. in the amphitheater near the campgrounds, local characters will host an Underground Railroad re-enactment, revealing the history of abolitionists in Steuben County under flickering lights as night falls.
Saturday’s experiences are underwritten by the Friends of Pokagon, led by Master Naturalist Kelly Trusty. Jan McGowan is vice chair of the 11-member board of directors, Jeff McGowan serves as secretary and Karren Snell is treasurer.
The McGowans, who have studied the Underground Railroad in depth, will repeat their well-received program from last year.
"It was amazing," said Trusty.
Volunteers
Trusty and her sons volunteered at the Pokagon Nature Center while she was getting her Master Naturalist certification in 2017. With a background in nonprofit development, Trusty realized from conversations with naturalists that the community could do more to augment the rich resources in its backyard.
“Pokagon is a Steuben County pillar, where families from across the nation and our local neighborhoods have come for generations to enjoy the Lake James chain, the trails, the campgrounds, cabins, inn and programs and services of Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area,” says a Friends of Pokagon donor letter. “In 2018, the park hosted 624,171 visitors, and the Nature Center alone hosted 32,000 guests.”
Informal Friends meetings started with around 15 people that included Steuben County Lakes Council representative Bill Schmidt. The group’s nonprofit designation and bylaws were in place in April 2019 and work began with consultation from Jody Heaston, advanced master naturalist and volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. It is the 20th Friends group in the Indiana State Parks fold; some of them have been in existence for decades.
The mission of Friends of Pokagon is to collaborate with park staff to support conservation, education, preservation, research and interpretation of Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area through volunteerism and fundraising.
"We partner primarily with the interpretive program," said Trusty. "We have really done some cool things."
As they were getting off the ground in August 2018, the foundling Friends partnered with the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society to provide telescopes on the CCC shelter lawn, reminiscent of a well attended past event hosted by Pokagon interpretive staff and professional astronomers.
"We got to see Saturn — to see the rings was really cool," said Trusty.
To help with night hikes, the Friends purchased red flashlights for hikers to carry as well as hosting a star party, spooky night hike and the first Underground Railroad Night Hike last year.
Enhanced experience
This year's Spooky Night Hike to Hell's Point is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. Friends of Pokagon volunteers will decorate the trails for the Halloween season, complete with eerie lighting.
"They have greatly enhanced our programs and events," said park interpreter Nicole Ball.
In July, the Friends created a memorial to Civilian Conservation Corps Co. 556 at the front of the Nature Center, featuring rocks hewn by the CCC in the 1930s and early 1940s and three white oak trees selected by Blue Heron Ministries.
"I did a CCC program last weekend," said Ball. "It really fit in with the program."
The Friends have also purchased a water bottler filler for inside the nature center, which Ball said benefits both visitors and staff.
In cooperation with the Northern Indiana Woodworkers, the Friends created an outdoor enclosure for the nature center's two resident box turtles. The Friends worked with Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District to renovate and improve the native vegetation plantings at the Woodland Window.
The Friends of Pokagon have taken over funding to maintain the freshwater fish tank at the Potawatomi Inn and purchased a new refrigerator for the Swanson Lodge at Trine SRA.
Future plans include shoreline restoration, maintenance on the CCC shelter, an all-terrain wheelchair for trails, tree identification signs and more equipment for interpretive programs and hikes. A Mindfulness Trail is also in the planning phase along with continued collaboration with Trine University Capstone Groups.
Anyone can be a member of Friends of Pokagon. As the group is still new, it invites individuals and organizations to become Founding Friends. The opportunity will be available through December for a one-time $1,500 contribution. Founding Friends will be recognized on a plaque at the entrance to the nature center.
Other annual support opportunities include $10 for a student or senior, $20 for an individual and $35 for a family as well as larger contribution designations for those who want to make a bigger impact. Friends of Pokagon receive a decal and newsletter and will be able to vote for board members at an annual meeting in April.
Learn more at friendsofpokagon@gmail.com or ask for a brochure at the Nature Center. Checks can be sent to: Friends of Pokagon Inc., PO Box 743, Angola IN 46703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.