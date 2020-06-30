5 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Christopher L. Jones, 28, of the 600 block of North Briggs Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Joel C. Loftus, 38, of the 1000 block of Crestview Drive, arrested on felony warrants for failure to appear.
• Dominique L. Morton, 27, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Elizabeth A. O’Reilly, 55, of the 600 block of Woodland Springs Place, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• James V. Vanella, 83, of the 100 block of Lane 200 Bass Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.