ANGOLA — Trine Muslim Association hosted its third annual Iftar Dinner at MTI Center Friday.
The dinner has the goal of bringing in people from different cultures together and giving back to the community during the month of Ramadan.
“We are going to give back to those who we love and appreciate, which are the staff and the students,” said TMA President Alhasan Yahya, biology major on pre-med track. “We are spreading the message of Islam.”
TMA Vice President Sarah Alfadhl, majoring in biomedical engineering, said that the fast itself was intended to let the believers feel empathy for the poor and hungry. She said she started fasting when she was 6. She said she decided to join TMA to adjust to life in the U.S. and make more friends.
The association itself started two years ago with the aim of connecting Muslim students and promoting a positive image of Islam on campus, said Hamza Tariq, former TMA president, majoring in biology and dental.
“When I started at Trine, I wanted to try to make an organization where we are more inclusive of everyone around,” said Tariq.
He said in the past Trine campus has seen some Muslim organizations, but they were based on the country of origin of the students. As the number of Muslim students on campus increased, he thought it would be a good idea to try to represent them in a positive way.
Yahya added that TMA was also set up to prove that Islam, college life and fun can co-exist. Now the organization counts 35 members, and it is still looking to expand and encourages to not only the Muslim students, but also anybody, who is interested in learning more about Islamic cultures to apply.
“We are always looking for more members to come in. We are a friendly group, and we are looking forward to seeing everybody in this group,” said Yahya.
The students had Mediterranean and Middle Eastern eateries in Fort Wayne cook for the event.
“We have students who were willing to have their mothers cook from different places, but we weren’t allowed to do so due to health considerations,” said Yahya.
The event was funded through the student government that allows every organization a specific budget provided the organization submits the receipts. The food offered at the reception included stuffed grape leaves, kebabs, spicy samosa pies and baklava that melted in your mouth.
A lot of the students who set up the event are indeed fasting during the month of Ramadan, said Yahya. He said he personally was fasting despite playing for the Trine men's soccer team, which he invited to the dinner.
“It causes me no problems, it actually motivates me to go even stronger,” said Yahya.
The dinner started with salat performed by the group of fasting students, and after that they invited everyone to end the fast with them and join the dinner. Yahya said they would have also had no problems if anyone from the audience had wanted to pray with them.
“We will be in front of everybody, so everybody will see what prayer looks like, those who would like to indulge in praying, can indulge. It’s not that complicated and it doesn’t require much, you just have to be washed up, you make sure you clean yourself and then you pray after,” said Yahya.
Aisha Tariq, biology major, dressed in a dark blue dress her father brought her from Turkey. She said the fasting was a spiritual undertaking of getting closer to God and becoming a better person.
Grant Deaton, majoring in electrical engineering, said he came because he knew the organizers from the soccer team and he wanted to support them because they became his close friends. Deaton said he was curious about learning about different cultures and religions.
Etseoghena Alieme, majoring in civil engineering, and Kevin Hodonou from Benin, majoring in computer science, said they attended to support their friends. Joshua Myers, accounting and finance major, said he came to learn about another culture.
Lena Endo from Japan who is on her general studies track said she came to support her friends. Majed Maktari, majoring in IT, said that although he was originally from Yemen he did not know much about Muslim culture, and their friends invited him so that he could learn more.
Anna Krishtaleva, biology major, who came to Trine from Purdue University Fort Wayne, said she came to enjoy the Middle Eastern food, and that she also had a lot of Muslim friends among Arab and Indians at her university.
Upasana Shrestha, originally from Nepal majoring in biomedical engineering, came to the dinner wearing traditional Nepali dress. She said she came because at Trine the international students became one big family and they wanted to support each other.
“Just feels like a family tradition now at this point, and they also have really good food,” said Isabell Odambo from Kenya, also majoring in biomedical engineering.
Trine administration became distinguished guests at the dinner. Deborah McHenry, executive director of Student Affairs, said she came to enjoy the festivities. International Student Advisor Mari McHenry said she came to celebrate Ramadan and meet iftar with her Muslim brothers and sisters.
She said it was important to have such events to show cultural understanding, being able to empathize with the students who are not able to be with their families and communities and also learn from them. The university family is their second family away from home.
David Colbert, assistant vice president of International Recruitment and Global Partnership, said he came to support Trine Muslim students and enjoy the night. Colbert explained that before TMA came into being a similar event was set up by Saudi students.
He said the university tries to celebrate other cultures' big events. They also celebrated Chinese New Year, the Day of the Dead, Diwali for Hindu culture, as well as American and Christian celebrations for everyone.
“A big part of being a university student or a university community is that we have so many people that come from different cultures, different parts of the world, and a great benefit of that is to learn about each other’s cultures,” said Colbert.
TMA leadership spent the night ascertaining that everyone was satisfied with their dinner. Students got to take leftovers home.
They were a perfect embodiment of the profound influence well-meaning people from any country exercise on spreading a positive image of their culture and of the effects of fasting, prayer and discipline that comes with a spiritual life.
“Ramadan is the month of holiness, it brings us closer to our God,” said Yahya. “Fasting is a way to show that we can discipline ourselves for the sake of God.”
