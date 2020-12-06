This is the first of a three-part series.
Abby Bainbridge, a 2017 DeKalb High School graduate, works as Social Media and Student Outreach Coordinator for the Indiana University Division of Student Affairs in Bloomington. Set to graduate this month with a degree in journalism, Bainbridge presented her senior thesis Friday on how political campaigns use Twitter.
When the Pew Research Center began tracking social media adoption in 2005, 5% of adults in the United States used a virtual social platform. By 2019, 72% of the American public used some form of social media.
“As someone who works in social media and who pursued that job because I’m interested in social media, I often feel like I can’t escape it,” said Bainbridge. “I very regularly will delete social media apps from my phone for days at a time and then re-download them for work.”
Surveys show that 90% of teens ages 13-17 have used social media, says the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Seventy-five percent report having at least one active social media profile and 51% admit to visiting a social media site at least daily.
Rising statistics surrounding self-harm, suicide, depression and anxiety can be linked to the rise of social media, according to “The Social Dilemma,” a documentary released Sept. 9 on Neflix. In it, industry executives and engineers reveal their fears about the unexpected effects social media is having on individuals and society.
YouTube and Facebook are the most widely used online social platforms, according to Pew. Statista data shows 34% of teens prefer Snapchat; 29%, Tiktok; and 25%, Instagram.
Teens onlineFifty-one percent of 13-17-year-olds use Facebook, according to sproutsocial.com, a social media navigation service for marketers.
Facebook and Instagram both require users to be at least 13 years old before they can create an account. Facebook will remove pages created by children who lied about their age, if those pages are reported to Facebook. Some preteens created pages using fake ages and continue using those pages in their 20s.
“Social media demographics help you set up marketing personas and understand your audience in greater detail. If you’re looking to widen your audience, such as trying to reach Generation Z, you can use current demographic data to figure out which networks you can focus your content energy on,” says the sproutsocial web page. Social media use is free, notes “The Social Dilemma,” but the trade off is that networks collect user data to tweak their systems and attract advertisers.
Snapchat tops the teen charts, according to Pew Research. One of the principal features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients.
Bainbridge does not use Snapchat professionally and stopped using it personally too, saying it is “bad for my brain.”
“For one thing, Snapchat tracks who your ‘best friends’ — the people you talk to the most — are. It tells you if the person you talk to the most also talks to you the most — which is toxic for so many reasons. It tells you if you are on someone else’s best friends list but they’re not on yours and it tells you if someone is on your best friends list but you’re not on theirs,” she said. “It basically attempts to build a numeric algorithm to measure the strength of human relationships. It also has a map so you can track all your friends’ locations and you have a ‘score’ that is visible to all your friends, which goes up every time you answer and receive messages, so you can use it to see if someone is messaging other people while not responding to you. It is all very, very traumatic for a lot of young people who do not feel stable in their relationships with others.”
Constant input
Two thirds of teens have their own mobile devices with internet capabilities and on average, teens are online almost nine hours a day, not including time for homework, says the AACAP.
“My sons didn’t have phones until after middle school because as a teacher I saw the kids as young as middle school getting in trouble for taking inappropriate pictures of others in the locker rooms without students’ permission, spreading mean gossip and lies about others and immaturity at its finest,” said Beth Davis, an Angola High School teacher whose sons have graduated from high school. “Both my kids have said they’re glad I was strict.”
Lakeland High School senior Yalieth Aguilar did not get on social media until his freshman year of high school while many of his classmates entered the realm in middle school.
“Honestly it just saved me from posting a lot of embarrassing stuff because I was a bit more conscious of what I was doing,” Yalieth said.
“I definitely could have avoided many disasters if I did not use social media,” said Lakeland High School senior Ariel Garcia, “such as developing tons of insecurities at a young age that still affect me today.”
DeKalb High School art teacher Jessica Minnich said students spend too much time on social media.
“They are on their phones all day,” Minnich said. “When they post or follow they are always looking for that high of the next like or the next follow. Especially with the quarantine and shut down, they had not a lot of other things to do but immerse themselves in various social media outlets. They have a hard time focusing on things for extended periods of time. Whenever there is any downtime, they are instantly on their phones scrolling. Many times I hear them talking about how many hours they have spent in the evenings on social media. Many of the things they are looking at are not positive, nor are they good. “
The Rev. Tom Adamson, director of Cahoots Coffee Café, a nonprofit youth outreach in Angola, said social media is damaging young people.
“I feel it is fragmenting their lives,” said Adamson, father of four and priest at Holy Family Episcopal Church. “I believe that we are always being formed by our environment, whether we are aware of it or not.”
As a teacher and youth leader the past 20 years, Adamson said he’s watched as social media has “taken over youth culture in a way that’s alarming.”
Virtual influence
Adamson said youth are allowing social media to influence them without knowing who is behind the message. He said in general, today’s youth do not seem happy with social media but feel they have to participate. He sees “unquestioning participation” in a virtual culture that affects self esteem and encourages bullying and harassment.
Before social media, students could get a break from peer pressure and interpersonal issues when they went home at night. They dealt with a problem face to face and when the conversation was over there was an opportunity to collect one’s thoughts. Social media encourages “long protracted arguments and melodramas,” said Adamson.
“They can’t let things be,” he said. “They can’t relax.”
Kids say “damaging” things on social media they might not in person, said Minnich.
“For young girls, social media gives them an unrealistic way of looking, dressing and acting. For many young adults, they are so invested into their social media that they lose their self worth on their social media sites,” Minnich said. “On the side of a young man, they follow all these girls who dress provocatively. When they meet girls in real life that’s how they expect women to act and dress. I believe it creates a level of breakdown in respect between genders.”
Westview High School junior Alana Miller admits to feeling jealous and “not being enough” when viewing others’ posts.
“It is so easy to compare yourself to what people post on social media,” she said.
Davis said she sees young people struggling with self esteem issues.
“I see kids all the time who don’t feel pretty enough, or their shoes aren’t cool enough, or they aren’t popular enough because of social media,” said Davis. “These issues have always been an issue, however, social media exacerbates them to the next level. It’s so sad.”
Bainbridge writes and schedules posts for the IU Division of Student Affairs and Indiana Memorial Union’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“Our audience — and how we reach them — is different on every platform as well as account,” she said. “So, if I’m writing something for DSA, I keep it a little more formal. If I’m writing for the IMU I write much more funny/goofy content.”
She initiated the use of text-based memes, particularly for IMU’s Twitter account.
“For brands, it’s important that there is a mix of content that the public wants to see, which will keep them engaged, versus content that brands need them to see to communicate relevant information,” she said.
The memes increased engagement rates, said Bainbridge, who also does monthly and quarterly analytics for the DSA accounts.
When she wants to reach adults — like parents, alumni and staff — Bainbridge said Facebook is most effective.
“Instagram is primarily students with some alumni mixed in and Twitter is mostly students with some alumni and staff. It’s hard to say if Twitter or Instagram is more popular with students,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.