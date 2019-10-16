ANGOLA — Trine University's Fall 2019 Humanities Symposia continues Tuesday, Oct. 29, with "Grande Dame Catrina: Honoring Death."
The Symposia is presented by Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication. Sessions are held in Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall, with each symposium set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Trine's Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public.
Ana Boman, lecturer of Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, will discuss La Catrina, an important symbol of Mexican culture, especially during the Day of the Dead tradition. Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday where the culture celebrates deceased relatives.
Deceased spirits are believed to return to the real world from the spirit world, and are celebrated as honored guests with their families. Offerings are left for the spirits on altars in families' homes. The graves at cemeteries may also be decorated, and flower petals are laid down to create paths in order to guide the deceased back to their families.
Day of the Dead is celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.
"La Catrina, an iconic symbol of the Mexican culture, represents the ephemeral life and the eternal pass to the final destination," said Boman. "Discovering the unique relationship with Death, La Catrina, who is characterized as a skeleton lady dressed in feathered hats and elegant costumes, is an important part of the Day of the Dead tradition that honors the loved ones who have departed."
Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour. Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
