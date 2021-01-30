ANGOLA — The second suspect in a child molesting case from 2019 was arrested in South Bend at a bus station on Friday.
Preston Allen Young, 35, Monticello, Kentucky, was wanted on a Steuben County warrant alleging Level 1 felony child molesting and Level 4 child molesting charges.
The warrant and arrest stems from a four-month long investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department that alleged Young had sexual contact with a then-13-year-old girl in July 2019.
The incident, which allegedly occurred in a rural Pleasant Township residence over the course of a few days, was reported to authorities in October 2020.
Young was taken into custody without incident Friday and transported back to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Following an interview with Sheriff’s detectives, Young was booked into the Steuben County Jail
Young is the second suspect to be apprehended in connection with the investigation. On Dec. 9, 2020, Travis Coleman Weaver 35, of Rome City, was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony. A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Weaver was subsequently released from the Steuben County Jail after posting a $50,000.00 surety bond.
Weaver is represented by a team of Indianapolis attorneys, with the lead lawyer listed in the case as Tom F. Hirschauer III. Weaver has a March 30 pretrial conference in Steuben Superior Court. A jury trial is currently on the court calendar for April 29.
More details about Young’s case was not available because court documents are not completely accessible over the weekend. His arrest was reported by the Sheriff’s Office after the Steuben County Courthouse, where the documents are housed, closed for the weekend.
